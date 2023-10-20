Watch Now
Three teens injured after a shooting in South Baltimore

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 20, 2023
BALTIMORE — Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in South Baltimore, Friday afternoon.

Around 2:51 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street to investigate the discharge of a weapon.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

They found a second 18-year-old man short time later in the 600 block of Washburn Avenue with gunshot wounds as well.

All three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say, the shooting took place on 5th Street and the third victim ran to Washburn Avenue.

Anyone with information and wishes to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
