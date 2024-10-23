Three teens arrested on I-95 after armed carjacking

BALTIMORE — Three boys - all with prior arrests - were arrested after an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon at a southeast Baltimore industrial park, said police.

The suspects - ages 13, 14 and 15 - sped away north on I-95, and were apprehended after crashing in the northeast Baltimore area.

All the teens have prior arrests that include stolen cars, said police.

The teens are accused of carjacking a 39-year-old woman who was loading her vehicle at about 5:07 p.m. in the 5900 block of Holabird Avenue, an industrial park with a Johns Hopkins Medicine facility.

The victim said she was approached by a masked male, who announced a robbery and implied he had a gun.

The suspect drove away in the victim's vehicle.

Foxtrot police helicopter tracked the car to I-95, where police said the suspects started driving erratically and ultimately crashed.

The suspects tried to run away but were apprehended.

All were taken to an area hospital for treatment and then to the Juvenile Justice Center.