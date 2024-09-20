Three suspects, aged 12-15, arrested in connection to East Baltimore robbery

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested three juveniles in connection to a robbery in East Baltimore on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the 1600 block of Guilford Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was approached by five juveniles who allegedly robbed him of his things.

Afterwards, they fled in a stolen black van.

Officers reviewed the footage and found three suspects, aged between 12 and 15-years-old.

They were subsequently released to their guardians. One of the 15-year-olds was on GPS monitoring at the time of the robbery, due to a previous arrest.