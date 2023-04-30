Three separate shootings leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Saturday night

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a violent Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Three separate shootings occurred leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Officers responded to an area hospital for reports of a shooting victim at 7:45 p.m.

They arrived and found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police were able to establish a crime scene at the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in regards to the shooting.

Medical officials say he is in stable condition.

35 minutes later, police were called to the 3800 block of Harlem Avenue for a shooting.

A 44-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

An hour after the homicide, police were made aware of another walk-in shooting victim.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot during the course of a robbery in the 5800 block of Bel Air Road.

The victim is expected to survive.

RELATED: April 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents can contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.