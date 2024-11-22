Three separate shootings leave two dead, two wounded in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred on Thursday night.

The first occurred around 5:22 pm, a 34-year-old man was killed in the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.

Over three hours later, a 29-year-old man was killed in the 3900 block of Dolfield Avenue.

Two men, a 51-year-old and a 34-year-old, were wounded in a shooting a short time later in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings should call 911 or Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.