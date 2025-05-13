Three raccoons test positive for rabies virus in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Three raccoons have tested positive for the rabies virus, according to the Harford County Health Department.

Authorities say the raccoons were found at the 500 block of Walters Mill Road in Forest Hill, 21050; the 1600 block of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston; and the 1000 block of Rock Spring Road in Bel Air.

Seeing a raccoon is not cause for an emergency. However, if you or your pets have had contact with a raccoon, please contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for follow-up.

The Harford County Health Department encourages people in the Harford County area to keep themselves and their pets safe by:

1) Always keep pets leashed when out for walks and closely monitored in your backyard.

2) Keeping cats, dogs, and ferrets up to date on their rabies vaccinations through their vet office or local rabies vaccination clinic.

3) Cover trash cans and do not leave pet food outside.

4) Avoid feeding, petting, or interacting with wildlife in any way.

5) Notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if you observe a stray animal showing abnormal behaviors such as excessive affection, aggression, lethargy, or disorientation.

