BALTIMORE — Three people were injured after a shooting in Southeast Baltimore Monday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of North Dean Street for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found three men had been shot.

The victims are 20, 22, and 25 years old.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.