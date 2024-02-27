8-year-old dead, two injured in East Baltimore rowhome fire

BALTIMORE — An 8-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a burning East Baltimore rowhome overnight Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 2am in the 3400 block of E. Lombard Street.

Despite heavy smoke and fire coming from both floors of the home, crews were able to make entry to discover three people "unconscious and non-responsive."

Fire officials confirmed two victims are children, including the 8-year-old and a 13-year-old girl who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man also suffered life threatening injuries. Right now it's unclear if the three are related. Their names were not immediately released.

The fire did extend to a few other neighboring homes, leaving at least 19 people displaced. Currently the Red Cross is on scene assisting those families.

We're told arson investigators have been called in to help determine the cause.