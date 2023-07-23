Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three people injured following a two-car collision in Harford County

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 20:05:35-04

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Police are investigating the cause of a major two-car crash in Havre de Grace on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Chapel Road and Earlton Road for a report of a collision.

Three people were transported to area hospitals. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices