Three people injured following a two-car collision in Harford County

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Police are investigating the cause of a major two-car crash in Havre de Grace on Saturday.
Authorities responded to the intersection of Chapel Road and Earlton Road for a report of a collision.
Three people were transported to area hospitals. Their condition remains unknown at this time.
@MDSP Trooper 1 transporting one patient to Shock Trauma, with two other patients being transported by @HarfordCoDES EMS and @HdGAmbulance. #HavredeGrace #HdG https://t.co/TRWHnwxEPh pic.twitter.com/VJePrf8zs8— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) July 22, 2023