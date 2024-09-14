Three people injured following a small plane crash at BWI

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport reports a minor plane crash at the airport on Saturday.

According to officials, the crash happened off the end of the general aviation runway and involved a small single-engine plane.

BWI’s Director of Communications, Jonathan Dean, tells WMAR that the three individuals on board the aircraft did not suffer major injuries, and the crash did not impact airline operations.

The BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded, along with Airport Operations personnel and mutual aid support.

The FAA has been notified.