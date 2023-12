PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left three people injured on Saturday.

At 4:55 p.m., officers were called to E. Joppa Road and Perring Parkway for reports a crash involving three vehicles.

Police say one person was taken to the a local hospital with 'possible serious injuries'.

The other two drivers were treated on scene and released.

A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.