Three people injured after pursuit of bank robbery suspects in Dunkirk

CALVERT COUNTY — A police pursuit of four bank robbery suspects led to a serious crash on Monday afternoon.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank in the 10000 block of Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk.

According to deputies, a man approached the counter and passed the teller a note, he then proceeded to display a gun demanding money.

Witnesses saw the man enter a brown Kia with no front tag fleeing the scene southbound on Route 4. Detectives located a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect fled through a red light and caused several property damage accidents along northbound Route 4.

A pursuit began along Route 2 and Route 260 in Owings, where the suspect struck a vehicle leaving both cars disabled.

Two occupants in the suspect vehicle were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The other two occupants were taken and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

The citizen in the uninvolved vehicle was taken to a trauma center and is in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective W. Wells at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2800 ext. 2595.