Three new names to grace the Orioles' Hall of Fame ahead of Saturday's game

BALTIMORE — Ahead of Saturday's game, there will be new names in the Orioles Hall of Fame.

The additions include a Gold Glove winner, a World Series champion, and a man who helped find some of the O's best players.

On Friday the Orioles will enshrine Nick Markakis, Terry Crowley, and Dick Bowie.

Markakis played with the O's from 2006 to 2014, winning two of his three Gold Gloves in Baltimore.

He also ranks in the franchise's top ten in several categories including hits, runs, and RBIs.

Crowley won the 1970 World Series with the O's but made an even larger contribution as their hitting coach.

Bowie spent 23 years in the team's scouting department, signing more than 100 players between 1958 and 1981.

All three will be inducted in an onfield ceremony before Saturday's game against the Astros.