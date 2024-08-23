Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three new names to grace the Orioles' Hall of Fame ahead of Saturday's game

Ahead of Saturday's game, there will be new names in the Orioles Hall of Fame. The additions, a Gold Glove winner, a World Series champion, and a man who helped find some of the O's best players. On Friday the enshrined Nick Markakis, Terry Crowley, and Dick Bowie. .
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Ahead of Saturday's game, there will be new names in the Orioles Hall of Fame.

The additions include a Gold Glove winner, a World Series champion, and a man who helped find some of the O's best players.

On Friday the Orioles will enshrine Nick Markakis, Terry Crowley, and Dick Bowie.

Markakis played with the O's from 2006 to 2014, winning two of his three Gold Gloves in Baltimore.

He also ranks in the franchise's top ten in several categories including hits, runs, and RBIs.

Crowley won the 1970 World Series with the O's but made an even larger contribution as their hitting coach.

Bowie spent 23 years in the team's scouting department, signing more than 100 players between 1958 and 1981.

All three will be inducted in an onfield ceremony before Saturday's game against the Astros.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices