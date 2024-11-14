Three more arrested in connection to hate crime at Salisbury University

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Three more people have been arrested in connection to an assault where a man was attacked due to his sexuality.

The three new suspects are:



19-year-old Sean Antone

19-year-old Logan Clark

18-year-old Benjamin Brandenburg

They all face first degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and hate crime associated charges.

This stems from an incident that happened on October 15, in an off-campus apartment for students.

Prior to this arrest, 12 students were arrested in connection to this incident and they face similar charges.

Police say the students allegedly lured the victim to the 1400 block of University Terrace through social media. When the victim arrived, he was forced to sit in a chair isolated in the middle of the living room.

After being forcefully seated, the victim was kicked, punched, and spit on while the men called him derogatory names.

According to police, the victim tried to leave multiple times, but was thrown to the floor during every attempt. The assault lasted several minutes until he was eventually allowed to leave.

The victim sustained a broken rib as a result of the assault.

"Acts of violence towards LGBTQ+ and Ally communities are not only destructive but at odds with the principles of community, respect, and belonging that bind us together as a university," Salisbury University President Carolyn Lepre said in a statement.