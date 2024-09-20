Three Mile Island nuclear power plant could be restored in new Constellation Energy agreement

Constellation Energy, a Baltimore-based energy company, announced on Friday that it had signed an agreement with Microsoft to restart one of the nuclear power reactors at Three Mile Island and launch the Crane Clean Energy Center.

The Unit 1 reactor, the reactor that would be restarted, was not the reactor that had an accident in 1979, which raised fears in the United States about the safety of nuclear power.

Unit 1 "is in the process of being decommissioned by its owner, Energy Solutions," a press release from Constellation states. "TMI Unit 1 is a fully independent facility, and it's long-term operation was not impacted by the Unit 2 accident."

The company adds that it will require the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to conduct safety and environmental reviews and give its final approval to restart the reactor.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will purchase the energy to help power its data centers, reducing its carbon footprint.

"This agreement is a major milestone in Microsoft's efforts to help decarbonize the grid in support of our commitment to become carbon negative," says Microsoft's VP of Energy Bobby Hollis.

TMI Unit 1 was shut down for economic reasons five years ago, according to the release.

"Powering industries critical to our nation's global economic and technological competitiveness, including data centers, requires an abundance of energy that is carbon-free and reliable every hour or every day, and nuclear plants are the only energy source that can consistently deliver on that promise," says Constellation's CEO and president Joe Domingues."

The project is also expected to bring more than 3,000 jobs, directly and indirectly to the area.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is supportive of the project.

"Under the careful watch of state and federal authorities," says Shapiro, "the Crane Clean Energy Center will safely utilize existing infrastructure to sustain and expand nuclear power in the Commonwealth while creating thousands of energy jobs and strengthening Pennsylvania's legacy as a national energy leader."