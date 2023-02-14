Three men discovered shot inside car in Charles County

BRYANS ROAD, Md. — A triple shooting has left two people dead in Charles County.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle had fled the scene earlier.

Later officers spotted the car several miles away on Route 210 near Laurel Drive in Bryans Road.

Inside investigators discovered three men shot. Two later died. They have been identified as Xavien Bert Carroll, 19of Nanjemoy, and Amonte Martez Green, 23 of Waldorf.

The third victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Detectives believe the incident to be isolated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $2500 reward.