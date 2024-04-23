Three Maryland children with special needs get a dream trip to Florida

BALTIMORE — Moises Montes, Brooklynn Wolcott and Mackenzie Shirk were all granted a trip from the Sunshine Foundation to Florida.

Montes has Level 3 Severe Autism, Wolcott experienced a stroke and Shirk lives with non-progressive brain damage.

The Sunshine Foundation helps dreams come true by relying on the generosity of other organizations and corporations.

This trip was made possible through donations from the Sunshine Foundation All-Volunteer New Castle County Chapter, Glory Days Grill, Feasterville Business Association and other donors.

The most common request is to visit Legoland, Universal Studios, Disney World and SeaWorld while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney.

The Foundation also provides shopping sprees, computers and iPads, playsets and more.

