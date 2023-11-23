Three lanes of northbound I-95 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Firefighters are on scene for a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.

Officials say the crash, involving at least 10 vehicles and a one tractor trailer, is blocking 3 left lanes of northbound I-95 past exit 74, Mountain Road in Edgewood.

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

According to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, two people required medical care.

20 people in total are being checked for injuries.

Significant delays are expected.