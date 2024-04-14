Watch Now
Three juveniles arrested in connection to public disturbances at Towson Town Center

Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 14, 2024
TOWSON, Md. — Three juveniles were arrested Saturday in connection with a series of public disturbances at Towson Town Center.

Police say that the first incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. when officers responded to a reported destruction of property inside the location. One juvenile was arrested.

Later on that night, authorities say night officers patrolling the area were called to break up "juveniles fighting, congregating, and being disorderly." Two juveniles were arrested in that case.

At 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of York Road and Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported robbery that happened at 9:30 p.m. Officers say no medical treatment was required and has not been confirmed to be related to the previous calls.

The police have not arrested anyone in connection with the robbery. The police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
