Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three juveniles arrested after multi-vehicle crash involving stolen car that left multiple people injured

Baltimore police
Courtesy: WMAR
Baltimore police
Posted

BALTIMORE — Three juveniles were arrested Friday following a multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Officers found the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Perring Parkway at McClean Boulevard when the juveniles, a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, struck two vehicles and crashed the vehicle.

Police say multiple individuals were injured.

The juveniles attempted to flee from police on foot in a wooded area near the 5700 block of Perring Parkway, but the officers were able to find them while they were attempting to hide under trees and bushes.

After arresting the juveniles, officers found a BB gun and a screwdriver in the vehicle.

BB gun and screwdriver.jpeg

Each juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and were released on electronic monitoring.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are