Three juveniles arrested after multi-vehicle crash involving stolen car that left multiple people injured

BALTIMORE — Three juveniles were arrested Friday following a multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Officers found the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Perring Parkway at McClean Boulevard when the juveniles, a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, struck two vehicles and crashed the vehicle.

Police say multiple individuals were injured.

The juveniles attempted to flee from police on foot in a wooded area near the 5700 block of Perring Parkway, but the officers were able to find them while they were attempting to hide under trees and bushes.

After arresting the juveniles, officers found a BB gun and a screwdriver in the vehicle.

Baltimore City Police Department

Each juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and were released on electronic monitoring.