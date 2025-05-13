Three injured, including 14-year-old, in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a triple shooting in South Baltimore.

Officers arrived to the scene in the 1100 block of Sargeant Street at 5:38 pm on Monday and found two women, a 25-year-old and a 28-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals and are stable at this time.

Police say a 14-year-old boy walked into a hospital a short time later seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

His condition is unknown at this time.

It was later found that the teen was also shot on Sargeant Street.

Baltimore Police is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.