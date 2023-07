BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after three people were shot on Wednesday.

At 11:40am, officers were called to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located three victims, a 14-year-old, 19-year-old and a 26-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.