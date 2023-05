BALTIMORE — Firefighters battled a house fire early Sunday morning in Oldtown.

Fire officials responded to the 800 block of N. Central Avenue and reported a 2-story row home was on fire.

According to fire personnel, heavy fire was showing from the first floor.

Three people were treated for injuries from the fire, an adult and two children. Their conditions are unknown.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.