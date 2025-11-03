Three injured following stabbing in Montgomery County, no suspect in custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three people were injured in a stabbing in Montgomery County Monday morning, police say.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department, along with fire personnel, responded to the Unit Block of Indian Hill Court and found the victims suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, the suspect stabbed two family members and a Good Samaritan who tried to step in and stop the assault.

All three victims injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect is not in custody and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*