Three families displaced after car strikes apartment complex in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene after a vehicle struck an apartment complex in Dundalk.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Paulette Road.

Officials said the building sustained structural damage and, initially, 16 people were displaced.

It was later confirmed that four people are now currently displaced and are being helped by Red Cross.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but refused transport to the hospital.

Three apartment buildings were deemed uninhabitable by county engineers.