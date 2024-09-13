Three dead after senior-living transit bus crashes into dump truck head-on

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a triple fatal crash just before 8 a.m. in Charles County on Friday.

Police responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Bowie Road for reports of a crash. According to the investigation, a senior-living assisted facility transportation bus lost control and struck the dump truck head-on.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in this crash.

Three people, including the driver of the bus were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

This incident remains under investigation.