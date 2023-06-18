Three-day Juneteenth event highlights Black entrepreneurs

BALTIMORE — This Juneteenth, the store, SNIPES, is bringing Black-owned businesses to the forefront.

It's celebrating Juneteenth by partnering with local, small, minority-owned businesses and highlighting them at their store in Baltimore.

The businesses included Cloudy Donuts, a 100 percent vegan donut shop, and SUPLMNT, the first Black-owned water company.

"​At SNIPES, we feel Juneteenth is a great time to share black businesses with our community. Some people might not know these brands and would get behind them if they know them. So, we felt it was important to get behind black businesses bring them to our stores, as well as have different events," said John Hernandez, SNIPES.

One of those events takes place Monday evening at the Hotel Revival on West Monument Street.

It's a panel discussion called "Black Is Not A Monolith."

The group is made up of entrepreneurs and artists who will talk about their start and inspiring the next generation of Black artists and businesses.