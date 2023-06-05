Three city schools crowned among many as best eco-warriors

BALTIMORE — They're painting the town green.

Students took part in competitive cleanups, recycling races, and gardening games across the city.

All to see who's crowned the best eco-warrior.

"An eco-warrior is a hero, our hero, that mobilizes to be able to keep our city clean and green and make the world just be more sustainable, healthier, and prettier, in advance. So that isn't eco-warrior, but you are eco-warriors of Baltimore," said Keita Wells, Director of Marketing at Baltimore DPW.

Students from 53 schools participated in cleanups, urban gardening, tree plantings and other events to raise awareness of environmental issues.

All for a chance at a $25,000 top prize.

The first place eco-warriors this year were Creative City Public Charter Elementary, Green Street Academy, and Digital Harbor High School.

Each winner will continue their cleaning and greening efforts on behalf of the city.