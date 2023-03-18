Watch Now
Three children killed, two adults injured in rowhome fire early Saturday

Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 18, 2023
BALTIMORE — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a rowhome fire that killed three children in Southwest Baltimore.

It all happened early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Brighton Street for reports of a fire with entrapment.

Crews rescued five people, two adults and three children, from the fire. All five were transported to an area hospital where the two adults remain in critical condition.

The three children have died from their injuries.

The story is still developing. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

