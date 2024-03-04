Three charged, including teen, in murder of 19-year-old in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrested three suspects last Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

It all began on February 20, just after 11:30 p.m., in the 800 block of West Lexington Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, Darcell Mitchell, in a hallway, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to charging documents, police on the scene recovered two .380 caliber shell casings.

Further investigations revealed three people came to the street and attempted to rob Mitchell.

During the robbery, Mitchell was shot and killed.

After interviewing witnesses, police identified Charles Bowen and a 17-year-old suspect. The third suspect, Davon Butler, was identified later.

All three suspects were taken to Central Booking, where they have been charged with first-degree murder.