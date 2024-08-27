Three Baltimore City Public Schools to close 3 hours early Wednesday due to high temperatures

BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore City Public Schools will be closing early Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Pimlico Elementary/Middle School, and Arlington Elementary School will release three hours early.
City school officials say mechanical issues are impacting those schools.
Lunch will still be provided for students.
