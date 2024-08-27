Watch Now
Three Baltimore City Public Schools to close 3 hours early Wednesday due to high temperatures

Elizabeth Ruiz
BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore City Public Schools will be closing early Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.

Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Pimlico Elementary/Middle School, and Arlington Elementary School will release three hours early.

City school officials say mechanical issues are impacting those schools.

Lunch will still be provided for students.

