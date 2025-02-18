Three arrested after dogs found dead at Eastern Shore home

SALISBURY, Md. — Deputies charged three Wicomico County with animal abuse, after three dogs were found dead at the back of their home, tied to chains.

Law enforcement originally responded to the home on Samuel Lane, in Salisbury, on Feb. 14, for a report of possible animal abuse and neglect.

Salisbury Police said they saw three dead dogs behind the home while trying to serve an arrest warrant on one of the residents, Samuel Powell.

The three people who live at the home - Samuel Powell, 30; Nakia Powell, 29; and Miracle Powell, 39 - have all been charged with three counts of animal abuse/neglect, and failing to provide an animal with food, care, drink, proper shelter and protection.

The dogs were found "in various stages of decomposition, still wearing dog collars, and attached to chains impeding the canines’ movements," said the Sheriff's Office.

Animal Control and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division helped Salisbury police with the investigation.

