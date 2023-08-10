Three arrested after crashing stolen Hyundai in Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrested one adult and two juveniles after a police pursuit of a stolen Hyundai that ended in a crash.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to McChurch Court and Brice Run Road for a vehicle theft.

Officers were able to follow the stolen Hyundai from the scene.

The stolen Hyundai proceeded to crash into another car, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the occupant. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

The three suspects bailed out of the stolen Hyundai after the crash.

Officers were able to arrest them—one adult and two juveniles—before they fled the scene.

A second stolen Hyundai was discovered at the original scene.

Officers believe the three suspects discarded that car before stealing the Hyundai involved in the crash.

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating.