Thousands without power following Saturday night storm

Thousands of customers are still without power after high winds came through central Maryland on Saturday night.

According to the latest update, over 10,000 customers are still without power with a total of 600 outages.

Fire crews in Harford County are working to remove fallen trees that damaged electric wires.

As residents wake up, they may find themselves without power or with downed trees & electric wires.

DO NOT TOUCH WIRES

Reporting outages to your power company@MyBGE https://t.co/qbk7qilD1m@DelmarvaConnect https://t.co/kbEIuQCJ4c



Power outage safety tips https://t.co/2xxlZ1hK9S pic.twitter.com/2raQYUsSpL — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) April 2, 2023

BGE says they are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

At this time, BGE has not given an estimated time on when all customers will have their power restored.

WMAR-2 News will continue to update this article when more information becomes available.

To report an outage or to check the status of outages, click here.