Thousands without power following Saturday night storm

Harford Co., Md Fire &amp; EMS
Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 02, 2023
Thousands of customers are still without power after high winds came through central Maryland on Saturday night.

According to the latest update, over 10,000 customers are still without power with a total of 600 outages.

Fire crews in Harford County are working to remove fallen trees that damaged electric wires.

BGE says they are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

At this time, BGE has not given an estimated time on when all customers will have their power restored.

WMAR-2 News will continue to update this article when more information becomes available.

To report an outage or to check the status of outages, click here.

