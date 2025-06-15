Thousands of protestors peacefully rally at Patterson Park for 'No Kings Day'

BALTIMORE — "No Kings Day," protests unfolded all over the country in opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration.

One of the protests took place in Baltimore's Patterson Park, and protestors showed up in a big way.

"You saw Baltimore coming together to say in the United States of America we don't bow down to kings, we don't accept a lawless president, we don't accept a president who disrespects the Constitution of the United States and we're going to keep marching until we get our country back," Senator Chris Van Hollen said.

The protests, staged at thousands of locations around the country, were all promoted as peaceful and Baltimore's was no different.

"I just think Baltimore needs to stay together. We're a strong city. Baltimore loves each other," Kimberlee Swift, a protestor said.

The event featured music, food and speakers like Senator Van Hollen and City Council President Zeke Cohen.

The protests were sparked after some of the administration's decisions on immigration. They were timed for the same day President Trump attended a military parade in Washington, D.C., to mark the Army's 250th anniversary.