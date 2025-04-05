Thousands gather at Baltimore City Hall for "Hands Off!" rally

BALTIMORE — Thousands in Baltimore gathered Saturday at City Hall in concert with the "Hands Off!" rallies that have swept the nation.

Opponents of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk protested the Trump administration's actions on government downsizing, the economy, human rights and other issues.

According to Scripps News Group, more than 1,200 demonstrations were planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and elections activists.

The rally held in Baltimore was organized by the Free State Coalition, a Maryland-based grassroots group.

"In the past we've really focused on what we were fighting against, which is the actions of this administration, the executive orders, the repealing of our civil rights, and human rights, and today we're really focusing on what we're fighting for. We're fighting for community, we're fighting for human rights, civil rights, and the rights of people," said Jessica Davis, an organizer with the Free State Coalition.

Davis told WMAR that she was expecting 1,000 to 1,500 people, but that number skyrocketed to 3,000, according to the FSC.

"That just shows that there is definitely a shift in what people think. People are coming out to support the cause, build community, and really just come together to listen to our officials, and to be able to fight back," said Davis.

One of the people who came out to support was Makayla Castillo, a member of the LGBTQ+ community that was invited to the rally by a friend.

Castillo told WMAR that she is in fear of where America is right now.

"The people that are leading our country are doing the very opposite of what the Constitution says," said Castillo. "I came out here because I'm scared. I've cried so many times just thinking about the future."

She said that it felt uplifting seeing so many people come out to support and come together in a time of uncertainty.

People like Tobias Hurwitz.

"I'm sick of what's happening right now. I remember a time when there was checks and balances in our system that worked and it seems to me that they are being removed quickly and they no longer work," said Hurwitz.

Hurwitz said seeing so many people at the rally in Baltimore, and nationwide, makes him feel like people are waking up.

The rally went on for majority of Saturday afternoon, with multiple speakers and performances.

Davis told WMAR that this was the FSC's fourth protest in two months.