This Week Ahead: Opioid Crisis Meeting, Nurse Strike at Saint Agnes Hospital

Baltimore will hold another in a series of meetings to address the opioid crisis this week, while nurses at Saint Agnes Hospital prepare to take a stand. Here's a look at what's happening in the coming days.

On Tuesday, a Senate Judiciary hearing will focus on law enforcement, drones and public safety. Many agencies use drones to help with tasks like search and rescue, crime scene investigations, and disaster response. Representatives from the Department of Justice, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security are expected to testify.

Wednesday marks the third of four hearings examining Baltimore City's response to the opioid crisis. Community members can share their concerns while Baltimore officials will explore solutions and discuss how to allocate opioid settlement funds. The hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. at Pimlico Elementary and Middle School.

On Thursday, registered nurses at Saint Agnes Hospital will conduct a one-day strike starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until 7 a.m. on Friday. The nurses are protesting Ascension management's refusal to address their concerns about patient care, safe staffing, and high staff turnover during contract negotiations.

"We are fully prepared to remain open and continue providing care during this short-term strike," the hospital said in a statement.

In international news, President Donald Trump is heading to Scotland on Friday. He will visit Turnberry and Aberdeen and meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to discuss trade ahead of an official state visit to Britain in September. President Trump is also scheduled to meet with First Minister John Swiney.

