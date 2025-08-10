The Week Ahead Aug 11-15th

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday for the man convicted of murdering and raping Rachel Morin. The family lawyer says members of Morin's family can present victim impact statements during the proceedings.

WATCH: This Week Ahead Aug 11-15th This Week Ahead Aug 11-15th

Morin's body was found near the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air in August of 2023. DNA from a home invasion in Los Angeles connected Victor Martinez Hernandez to the murder, and he was arrested in June of last year. He faces the maximum penalty of life without parole.

Baltimore County police are exploring drones as first responders and will hold their third public meeting on the program Monday night. The department plans to conduct demonstrations and review usage guidelines designed to protect privacy. The meeting will take place at the Carver Center in Towson from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday is literacy night at Camden Yards. Fans are encouraged to bring new books to drop in collection bins for school-aged readers. Five schools in Baltimore will receive the donated books, and Cal Ripken Jr. will take the field to read to a group of students.

The literacy night event also celebrates students across the state who participated in the Maryland Public Library summer program. The Orioles donated 1,000 tickets to local libraries to recognize students who completed the program. The game starts at 6:35 p.m.

Following their preseason win against the Colts, the Ravens are heading to Texas to take on the Cowboys. That game is on Saturday and kicks off at 7 p.m.

