This Week Ahead 4th-8th

Baltimore residents have several opportunities to engage with local law enforcement this week, including National Night Out events and a community meeting about police drone technology, while the Archdiocese continues its efforts to reduce gun violence through a buyback program.

Tuesday marks National Night Out, a nationwide campaign aimed at strengthening relationships between police departments and the communities they serve. Events are planned throughout Maryland, including one hosted by Baltimore City schools police officers starting at 6 p.m. at Herring Run Recreation Center in Northeast Baltimore.

The Baltimore County Police Department is exploring the use of drones as first responders and seeks community input on the initiative. A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Sollers Point Multi-purpose Center in Dundalk, where officers will answer questions and provide drone demonstrations.

For those looking ahead to football season, the Ravens will host their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. The matchup continues a rivalry that spans 18 previous games, including three postseason contests, with the Colts leading the all-time series 11-7.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore, in partnership with Baltimore police, will host its annual gun buyback event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Side Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore. Now in its third year, the program has raised more than $150,000 for gun buybacks, with excess funds providing direct support to families of homicide victims.

