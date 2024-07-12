This summer free meals offered statewide to children under age 18

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Department of Education is offering free meals this across Maryland for kids under age 18.

Free meals or snacks are served at participating sites and no ID is required. Service days and times vary depending on location.

“Many families rely on the National School Lunch Program to provide healthy and nutritious meals,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Programs that provide free meals for Maryland families when school is not in session ensure that students remain ready to learn all year long.”

Agencies sponsoring summer day camps and pickup meal sites will notify participants about the availability of free meals and whether a free meal application is needed.

