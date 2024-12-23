'This provides our community with hope': Local nonprofit holds food and diaper giveaway

BALTIMORE — The holiday spirit is strong in North Baltimore.

Catherine's Family and Youth Services handed out more than 50,000 pounds of food and baby essentials to people in need on Monday.

It's a big undertaking for the nonprofit, and a lot more than when they started.

One of the founders said they started working with five families. Now, it's over 1,000.

"This provides our community with hope. Folks know where we are. They know that Catherine's door is always open, even on a day [when] school is closed, families can get access to resources. We had SNAP representatives here; you can get a cellphone or a tablet. You need help with your utilities; you need mental health support; we have everything right here in one day. It takes the load off of people," said Valerie Matthews.

All of this happened at Park Heights Academy.

If you need help, they're at the academy the fourth Monday of every month.