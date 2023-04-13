Watch Now
'This is the best place I could be': Woman celebrates 100th birthday at Camden Yards

She was 30-years-old when the Orioles first came to Baltimore in 1953. On Thursday, she celebrated her 100th birthday at Camden Yards. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/this-is-the-best-place-i-could-be-woman-celebrates-100th-birthday-at-camden-yards
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 13, 2023
BALTIMORE — She was 30-years-old when the Orioles first came to Baltimore in 1953.

On Thursday, she celebrated her 100th birthday at Camden Yards.

Regina Moyer says she's been a baseball fan her entire life and used to play with her brother at sandlots.

WMAR-2 News asked her if there was any better way to celebrate reaching the 3 digits.

"This is the best place I could be. I was just joking to somebody a few months ago, gee wouldn't it be fun. I love the Orioles. Would it be fun to celebrate my 100th birthday just course of conversation and the first thing you know here I am. And I'm happy to this is a fun thing," Moyer said.

Ms. Jean also got to meet the team, got an autographed ball, and the O's won the game with an Adley Rutschman walk off home run.

A hit just for Ms. Jean.

