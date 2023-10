BALTIMORE — There were plenty of things to do over the weekend in Baltimore, including the Italian Heritage Festival.

It took place on Saturday on Stiles and Exeter Streets in Little Italy.

"​This is Little Italy; the heart of culture of the Italian community. Every year we have wonderful people that put this on. This is many years in the making, many hard work," one attendee said.

There was live music, vendors, food, wine, and activities for children.