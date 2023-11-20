This holiday season may set airport records, TSA officials say

This holiday season may set airport records.

It's what TSA officials at BWI Thurgood Marshall expect.

"Historically, the three busiest travel days during this period are Tuesday, Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. This year, we already have projections for Tuesday and Wednesday in the neighborhood of 35,000 passengers a day. This is approximately 5000 more passengers a day than we would expect on a normal busy day," said Grant Goodlett, deputy federal security director for the TSA.

BWI advises you arrive early, at least 2 hours for a domestic and 3 hours early for international flights.

