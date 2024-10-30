'This has been a great time here': BCPS holds HBCU College Fair in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Hundreds of Baltimore County high school students got to see what HBCUs can offer them. They took part in the county's 8th annual HBCU Fair, held Wednesday at New Town High School.

More than 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities were there. Representatives from the schools talked about majors and scholarships. A few schools also offered on-the-spot admissions and scholarship awards.

Black fraternities and sororities were also there. They encouraged the students to apply for their scholarships and mentorship programs. And they were registering students to vote.

One of the students looking at their future is Ugonma Chike-Kalu – the student representative on the Baltimore County school board. She’s a senior at Western School of Technology and Environmental Science.

“This has been a great time here,” she says. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many representatives from Howard University, Coppin State, and even from the Education Foundation to get scholarship opportunities.”

Ugonma says she wants to study global health and public policy. If she does, she’ll be following the footsteps of her brothers, a doctor and pharmacist, who graduated from Howard University’s medical school.

“Having the opportunity to talk to [the schools] firsthand just provides such a unique perspective,” she says. “And I think it also allowed me to add a few more schools to my college list.”