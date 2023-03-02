'This body has been out here at least a year': Human Skeletal remains found in Cecil County

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Hunters in this remote wooded area just off Mountain Hill Road near Route 7 in Perryville stumbled upon a makeshift encampment, but nothing could have prepared them for what they found next.

“What they found was what appeared to be skeletal remains,” said Elena Russo of the Maryland State Police, “A fully decomposed body along with a rifle, a gray backpack and some jewelry.”

Along with a faded gray backpack, investigators found a 22-caliber lr/410 bore combination rifle.

Troopers transported the skeletal remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who has now determined that the person may have been dead for some time.

“At this point, they believe this body had been out there in the elements for at least a year, because it was fully decomposed,” said Russo, “The jewelry, which is described as a survival bracelet, as well as a rusty rifle is at our crime lab being analyzed, and we’re really looking for an identification of this individual based on these items that we have pulled as evidence.”

Maryland State Police

Police now believe the person was a white male, about six feet tall and approximately 50-to-60 years of age.

If you can help identify this person, you’re asked to call Senior Trooper Sarver at 410-758-1101, ext. 5118.

