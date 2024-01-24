Thiru Vignarajah to announce his bid for Baltimore City Mayor

Former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah will announce his bid for mayor of Baltimore on Wednesday.

This isn't Vignarajah's first bid for the poisition.

He tried to run for the democratic Mayoral Nominee in 2020 and lost that bid to current Mayor Brandon Scott.

Vignarajah will hold a press conference outside City Hall at 11 a.m. today to announce his decision, explain how this race will be different from the past, and focus on several signature issues — including free college, reducing property taxes, and Harborplace — that he intends to put front and center during the campaign.

