Thiru Vignarajah looking at running for Mayor of Baltimore

Thiru Vignarajah, a former prosecutor and deputy Attorney General, is exploring the idea of running for office again.

According to a statement Friday, he's looking at running for Mayor against incumbent Brandon Scott, former Mayor Sheila Dixon and several others in the Democratic primary in May.

"Residents need a real alternative, a true leader who, even when it's politically inconvenient or against a powerful opponent, will fight for what's best for the people," said Vignarajah in a news release.

In addition to seeking the office of State's Attorney in both 2022 and 2018, he also sought the Democratic nomination for Mayor in 2020.

In that 2020 race he came in fourth, with more than 17,000 votes, after Brandon Scott, Sheila Dixon and Mary Miller.

That race was tight between Scott and Dixon with just over a 3,000 vote difference in their tallies. Scott won with nearly 44,000 votes.