Thieves take over $3K worth of merchandise in smash-and-grab incident at Macy's

COLUMBIA, Md. — Thieves stole numerous items from the Macy's in Columbia Mall on Wednesday.

In a video recorded at the mall, the suspects can be seen walking out with a trash bag filled with items.

Police say over $3,000 worth of merchandise has been lost.

The specific items stolen haven't been specified.

Macy's provided the following statement about the incident:

At Macy's, the safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. We are working closely with the local police department and defer all comments about the case to them, per policy.



A spokesperson with Macy's also said this incident has been reported to police and they look to provide a safe and secure shopping environment.

"To provide a secure and pleasant shopping environment, we have Asset Protection staff in our stores and cooperate with mall security and law enforcement agencies to address any potential risks."