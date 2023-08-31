Thief busted for trying to sell tools back to owner he allegedly stole them from

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to sell tools back to the owner he stole them from on Facebook Marketplace.

On August 30, around 2:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of a theft from auto that occurred earlier in the 800 block of Elfin Court in Glen Burnie.

When officers met with the victim, the victim positively identified the tools that were stolen from his vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.

Police say the victim told officers he arranged a meetup to get the stolen items back.

Officers arrested and charged the suspect, Rasheed El'Hamid Franklin, 28, after the victim positively identified his stolen items in Franklin's possession.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Franklin had a storage unit in the 200 block of 8th Avenue in Glen Burnie.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the storage unit where they located additional stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.